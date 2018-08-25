Brent Spiner
9. Brent Spiner Best known as everyone’s favorite android, Spiner played Data on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” for seven seasons. You can now catch Spiner on the Cinemax series “Outcast” and in the upcoming film “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

 Paramount Television
TV tonight

Mushy movie alert: In “Season for Love,” Autumn Reeser and Marc Blucas play ex-high school sweethearts who reunite in their small hometown during a barbecue competition. We can feel the heat from here. 7 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

The best thing that’s ever come from the “Star Trek” universe? “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” of course. To be sure, Trek history has had plenty of iconic moments — the Kirk/Spock battle on Vulcan, Kahn stealing the Enterprise three times, Worf always getting his butt kicked. But nothing encapsulates Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future better than TNG (as fans call it). I highly recommend immersing yourself in the series, available on Netflix, especially since Patrick Stewart recently announced he’ll reprise his role in a new TV series.

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

