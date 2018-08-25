TV tonight
Mushy movie alert: In “Season for Love,” Autumn Reeser and Marc Blucas play ex-high school sweethearts who reunite in their small hometown during a barbecue competition. We can feel the heat from here. 7 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The best thing that’s ever come from the “Star Trek” universe? “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” of course. To be sure, Trek history has had plenty of iconic moments — the Kirk/Spock battle on Vulcan, Kahn stealing the Enterprise three times, Worf always getting his butt kicked. But nothing encapsulates Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future better than TNG (as fans call it). I highly recommend immersing yourself in the series, available on Netflix, especially since Patrick Stewart recently announced he’ll reprise his role in a new TV series.