TV tonight
“The Shape of Water,” which won the Oscar for best picture this year, makes its television debut. A dark fantasy, it focuses on a mute cleaning woman working in a secret government lab in 1962. There, she befriends an otherworldly, aquatic creature being held against its will. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
My mission to find new Korean restaurants has turned up a gold star winner: Shin Sa Dong Korean Cuisine. A recent lunch visit earned me one burbling cauldron of vegetables topped with a fried egg. I decorated my bowl of goodness with a few dollops of hot sauce and lived in hot and savory heaven for at least 15 minutes. The banchan (tiny dishes of cold pickled and fresh vegetable sides, free with every meal) were tasty and plentiful. Shin Sa Dong is in a fairly run-down strip mall off East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard, but don’t let the outside fool you. The insides are calling my name for a return visit; 638-2695, 3845 E. Pikes Peak Ave.