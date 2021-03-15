Talk about heartbreaking. "If Beale Street Could Talk," the 2018 film based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name, is the love story of Tish and Fonny, a young Black couple who have known each other since they were tiny. After Tish gets pregnant, Fonny goes to jail for a crime he didn't commit. Tish and their families, including Tish's mother, played by Regina King, who won an Academy Award for her performance, attempt to clear his name. Watch it online at Hulu.com. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: 'If Beale Street Could Talk' heartbreaking, moving film
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
