If Beale Street Could Talk

The Harlem where James Baldwin was born and raised is the setting of his 1974 love story, “If Beale Street Could Talk.” The film premiered in 2018. It's now available online at Hulu.com. Courtesy

Talk about heartbreaking. "If Beale Street Could Talk," the 2018 film based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name, is the love story of Tish and Fonny, a young Black couple who have known each other since they were tiny. After Tish gets pregnant, Fonny goes to jail for a crime he didn't commit. Tish and their families, including Tish's mother, played by Regina King, who won an Academy Award for her performance, attempt to clear his name. Watch it online at Hulu.com. — Jennifer Mulson

