Sabina Murray offers us 10 deliciously spooky short stories in her new book, "Muckross Abbey." If you like gothic settings that involve castles, moors, dense fog, haunted mirrors, Ouija boards, whispers on the wind and fleeting apparitions, you'll want to hunker down with this one. I'm especially fond of the tale where schoolgirls get chucked out of their bodies so their long-dead schoolmates can momentarily reanimate. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

