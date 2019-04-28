TV tonight
Noah Wyle (“ER”) returns to broadcast television in the eight-episode limited series “The Red Line.” It follows three very different Chicago families after a tragedy that causes them all to consider how racial biases affect their lives. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The best Mexican restaurant in town has an almost unpronounceable name. That honor goes to Tlaquepaque, at 911 N. Murray Blvd. Named after a city in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Tlaquepaque is Aztec for “place above clay land.” You don’t need to worry about clay at this restaurant, which exudes an authentic, family-owned feel. Your biggest concern is deciding what to order from a huge menu. Tlaquepaque has all the traditional Mexican dishes, as well as churros and horchata, but my favorite are the tacos, the best in the city.