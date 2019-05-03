TV tonight
“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal” is a documentary that examines the sexual abuse scandal that shook the sports world in 2017. Included: interviews with the female gymnasts who speak of a dangerous system that prioritized winning over everything else. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
For Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, three places are extending their hours. La Rosa Southwestern Dining, 25 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, will have brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen 5 to 8 p.m. for dinner and specials. Details: 368-7676, larosasouthwesterndining.com. Sonterra Innovative Southwestern Grill, 28 S. Tejon St., will be open 2 p.m. to close. Details: 471-9222, sonterragrill.com/location/sonterra-grill. Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill will be open 11 a.m. to close. Visit salsabravacolorado.com.