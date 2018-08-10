STEM WWII
Third grade students from the GLOBE Charter School listen to stories about flying bombers during World War II as they tour the National Museum of World War II Aviation Wednesday, November 20, 2013. Schools from around the region will be visiting the museum to participate in activities to learn how WWII aviation advances link to their science, technology, engineering and math lessons. Michael Ciaglo, The Gazette

 Michael Ciaglo, The Gazette
If you like planes or museums, or museums that feature planes, you’ll want to visit the National Museum of World War II Aviation. This fascinating museum near Peterson Air Force Base (755 Aviation Way) features fully restored vehicles, an extensive collection of artifacts and documents, and a wide variety of vintage aircraft. For me, the most interesting item was a piece of the USS Arizona, which you can touch. The museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Terry Terrones, The Gazette

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette.

