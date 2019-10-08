TV Tonight
In the season premiere of “The Flash,” Barry and Iris grapple with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter. Meanwhile, the team faces its greatest threat yet — one that could destroy all of Central City. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The music biz is rife with rearranging, with artists seeking a new sound with every other album, as if escaping the box before they’re confined to it. I hope M.C. Taylor and his folksy mates in Hiss Golden Messenger are cozy in their box. They haven’t changed since I came across 2016’s “Heart Like a Levee,” which gave way to three more records, including September’s “Terms of Surrender.” Here’s to the productivity continuing with the same quality.