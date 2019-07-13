TV tonight
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018) is the second installment in the fantasy series. Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) tries to thwart Grindelwald’s call for pureblood wizard domination, sending a rippling divide throughout the wizarding world. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Jack Nicholson, Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda. “Easy Rider” is a depiction of the ’60s counterculture at its finest. The 1969 film returns to the big screen for a 50th anniversary event Sunday and Wednesday at Tinseltown and Cinemark Carefree Circle with IMAX. Nicholson, an alcoholic lawyer, joins Fonda and Hopper, motorcycling drug dealers, for a long ride from California to New Orleans. The film earned an Academy Award nomination. Check online for showtimes; fathomevents.com.