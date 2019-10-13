TV Tonight
“Why We Hate” is an ambitious, six-part series from Steven Spielberg and documentarian Alex Gibney. It digs deep into one of humanity’s most primal and destructive emotions and explores ways to work against it. 8 p.m., Discovery
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Treat yourself to a really special costume. It’s time for a new season of musicals and dramas, so the Fine Arts Center is cleaning out its closet with a big Theatre Costume Shop sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the center, 30 W. Dale St. Think of it like TV’s “Say Yes to the Dress” Kleinfeld’s sale craziness with no dressing rooms, just everyone trying on everything. Cash, checks, credit cards accepted, and go home theatrically happy.