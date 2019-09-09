TV Tonight
“C’mon, admit it. You’re at least slightly curious to find out what they’ve done to the iconic home seen in the opening shots of “The Brady Bunch.” In 2018, HGTV purchased the Studio City, Calif., house with plans for a massive renovation. Now comes the unveiling in a series, “A Very Brady Renovation,” that opens with a 90-minute episode. 7 p.m. Monday, HGTV
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I can get behind the Parks Project, an online site that sells clothing and other goodies to benefit national parks across the country. Money from each product you purchase will go to backlogged projects by more than 30 conservancies. Spend some cash on a Pacific Crest Trail Mapped Tee ($36) or a “National Parks are for Lovers” sleeveless tank ($40), or shell out for a National Parks Service wall calendar ($19) or peruse their vintage shop. Go online to parksproject.us.