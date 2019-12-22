TV Tonight Goodbye, friend. “Mr. Robot,” the moody, offbeat hacker drama that made Rami Malek a star, logs off for the final time with a two-hour series finale. 7 p.m., USA
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., is where you can donate $10 to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital before Tuesday and get a Donate & Dine card valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more. The card is valid from Jan. 2 to Aug. 31. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Details: 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co/