TV tonight
John le Carre’s spy thriller “The Little Drummer Girl” is the basis for a six-part series. The story follows a young actress (Florence Pugh) who, while vacationing in Greece, meets an Israeli intelligence officer (Alexander Skarsgård) who entangles her in a high-stakes plot orchestrated by a ruthless spymaster (Michael Shannon). 7 p.m., AMC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I love a good advice column: Cheryl Strayed’s “Dear Sugar,” Carolyn Hax in The Washington Post, Daniel Mallory Ortberg’s “Dear Prudence” on Slate.com. And now, “Ask Polly” by Heather Havrilesky, featured in New York magazine’s “The Cut.” Havrilesky’s 2016 book “How to Be a Person in the World” is a collection of new columns and some fan favorites. Even if you don’t resonate with a letter’s topic, you’ll find yourself nodding along to her beautifully wrought words of wisdom and comfort. Amazon.com.