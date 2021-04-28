Move over, common store-bought grits. Say hello to The Original Grit Girl stone ground products. Stone milled products are healthier than steel ground products. Steel mills get hot, which cooks the nutrients and minerals out of the grain. Stone milling preserves the grain’s nutrition. Find it at Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop. — Teresa Farney
Pikes Pick: Healthier option of grits sold at Colorado Springs spice shop
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
