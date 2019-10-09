TV Tonight Newcomer Kennedy McMann plays the iconic teen detective in the drama series “Nancy Drew.” Of course, she’s adept at solving complex criminal cases — including one in which she’s a prime suspect. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Sure, you can check out books on the human body from Pikes Peak Library District, but now you can get 3D health lessons. The “Discover Health Exhibit,” on display at the downtown Penrose Library, is a bilingual traveling show that speaks to some of our more serious public health issues, such as diabetes and obesity. The interactive exhibits, which include life-size fake body parts and colorful posters, also encourage kids to pursue careers in health care professions. The exhibit is up through November; 20 N. Cascade Ave.