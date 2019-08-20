TV Tonight We’re counting on some big laughs during the “Comedy Clash” round of “Bring the Funny.” The best acts from the open mic round go head to head with the winners advancing to the semifinals. 9 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Florissant isn’t known as a place to eat and drink. But I implore you: Go. Even as the no-stoplight town has resisted development, Iron Tree has proven a strong contender in the Pikes Peak region’s culinary scene. Chefs are firm in their locally sourced, made-from-scratch devotion, and oh yes, the burgers, pizzas and sandwiches will make you salivate. Then there’s the in-house brewery that calls itself Funky Town, concocting funky brews indeed.