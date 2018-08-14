TV tonight After hundreds of acts auditioned, the competition on “America’s Got Talent” is down to 36. A dozen of them take the stage in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the viewers. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
For football fans, HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is must-see TV. Taking place at a new team’s training camp for a 13th season, the show is an unrestrained glimpse into the reality behind the spectacle. What happens behind closed doors of the ill-fated Cleveland Browns? In episode one, the head coach tries to focus on Xs and Os amid the back-to-back deaths of his brother and mother. The drama is real all right. Airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m.