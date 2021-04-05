NXIVM wasn't just any old self-improvement group. Oh, no. It's been labeled a cult, and its leader, Keith Raniere, also was doing some very bad things to women. He's in prison for the rest of his life after being convicted of various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. HBO's nine-part documentary, "The Vow," digs into the sordid details. Also, there's a new podcast, "A Little Bit Culty," hosted by two former members who escaped, if you want even more. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: HBO documentary 'The Vow' digs into NXIVM cult
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
