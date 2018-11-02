TV tonight
As “House of Cards” kicks off its sixth and final season, will we learn if there is life after Frank Underwood? The vile politician played by Kevin Spacey is apparently dead, and the equally ruthless Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is now in the Oval Office. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Stephen Hawking died in March, but his legacy lives on. I’ve been taking a deep dive into the professor’s recently released final book, “Brief Answers to the Big Questions.” In it, the renowned physicist touches on God, artificial intelligence, time travel, alien life and how our future might look. All of it is explained with grace, wit and an optimistic yet realistic look at what lies in the cards for humanity. Hawking also keeps these big questions relatable. Paraphrasing “Star Trek,” Hawking writes, “Our future lies in going boldly where no one else has gone before.”