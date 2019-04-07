TV tonight
Reba McEntire hosts the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Among the stars to perform are Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Those with the good fortune to experience the opera “Aida” at the opening of the Ent Center for the Arts will remember the King, Amonasro, sung by baritone Brian Major. He returns in “An Evening of Extraordinary Music” on April 12 at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., this time with his wife, soprano Michelle Johnson. The musical evening is a benefit for the Shivers Fund at Pikes Peak Library District. It costs $55, and reservations close Tuesday, ppld.org/shivers-concert. Also included, a barbecue dinner from Lil Howard’s BBQ and a dessert reception with the stars.