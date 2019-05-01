TV tonight
Kelly Clarkson hosts the Billboard Music Awards, which celebrate chart-topping acts. Among the performers are Madonna and Maluma, who will combine on their new single, “Medellin.” Also: Mariah Carey is honored with the Icon Award. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Once upon a time, I really enjoyed McCabe’s Tavern for its vegetarian dishes. I was a little verklempt when it closed, but in its place sprang up Streetcar520, with an appealing menu that reportedly changes seasonally. Recently, I tried the falafel appetizer, brussels sprouts and kale salad and chocolate mousse, made with avocado. My veggie-loving heart lifted in song. Our quirky-humored waiter was a solid addition to the experience. I’ll be back. It’s at 520 S. Tejon St.; 633-3300, streetcar520.com.