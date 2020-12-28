I'm once again late to the party, but I can't get enough of "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu.com. I'm only in season one, but how good is Elizabeth Moss as June/Offred? She stars as a woman forced into life as a concubine in the eerie dystopian setting of the TV show based on Margaret Atwood's excellent 1985 novel of the same name. Also wonderful? Joseph Fiennes as the creepy, mercurial commander in whose house she lives and at whose feet she must grovel. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'Handmaid's Tale' features riveting performances, plot
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
