TV tonight Kate Beckinsale stars in the drama series “The Widow.” She plays Georgia Wells, a woman who travels to the Congo to find out the truth after being told her husband died in a plane crash. Amazon Prime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“New Amsterdam” on NBC is my favorite new show. It’s a gripping look at an inner-city hospital dealing with the most difficult cases. What I especially like is that it’s basically true and a social commentary. The series was inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s book, “Twelve Patients. Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.” It’s a clinical but inside look at the gritty hospital complex to which “Law and Order: SVU” TV victims are taken.