TV tonight
“Chernobyl” dramatizes the massive 1986 explosion at the nuclear power plant in Ukraine, telling the story of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster, all while battling a culture of disinformation. 7 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Fest takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hillside Gardens and Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St. For $30 (early bird) or $40 at the door, sample elevated melty cheese treats from seven eateries and wash them down with two 4-ounce pours of beer. Vote for your faves. Live large and spring for $50 VIP tickets to enter at 4 p.m. Tickets: athrc.com.