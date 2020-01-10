TV tonight
In the crime series “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” Russell Hornsby stars as a former NYPD detective and forensic genius who comes out of retirement to track down a notorious serial killer who set a trap for him five years earlier that left him paralyzed. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If Greta Gerwig makes a movie, go watch it. Long rising as an actor (2012’s “Frances Ha,” which she also co-wrote, 2016’s “20th Century Women,” etc.), she has become a force as a writer/director. Her 2017 debut, “Lady Bird,” was spectacular. With “Little Women,” she shows off new skills. She achieves the Victorian period, takes the often-duplicated story and moves a new, modern audience to laughter and tears. Enjoy the return to the Oscars, Greta.