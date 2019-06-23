TV tonight
Regina Hall hosts the BET Awards from Los Angeles. This year’s performers include Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Billy Ray Cyrus and Lizzo. Mary J. Blige will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Nipsey Hussle will be the posthumous recipient of the Humanitarian Award. 6 p.m., BET
Chuck Barney, tribune news service
It’s a green chile extravaganza. Pork green chile, a Swiss cheese burger topped with green chile jam, tater tots soaked in green chile, and white cheddar and jalapeños — that’s the modern cuisine at Colorado Craft Social. But that’s not all. Indulge in a beverage from more than 20 local brewers. If green chile isn’t your style, try the short rib gnocchi or the roasted Colorado trout. It’s cuisine that’ll surprise you, and it’ll be the kind of tasty you never expected.