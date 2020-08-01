Something major, and permanent, is coming from Green Box Arts Festival, 5:15 p.m. Monday , announcement on greenboxarts.org, stream on Facebook or YouTube. During July, festival co-founders Christian Keesee and Larry Keigwin have done virtual arts happy hours and this is the finale. It’s a surprise. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Green Box Arts Festival announces major art installation
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
