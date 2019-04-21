TV tonight
Sadly, many of the legends who built Berry Gordy’s iconic record label have died. But Motown legends Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder are present and accounted for in “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration.” They’re joined by contemporary acts such as John Legend, Tori Kelly and Ne-Yo. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Enjoy an Easter buffet at Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. 8th St., from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $44, you fill up on bacon, sausage, shrimp, mussels, eggs Benedict, soups, crab salad, shrimp rice, salads, tortellini, chicken, salmon, steak and veggies. Desserts include chocolate eclairs, carrot cake, midnight chocolate cake and an assortment of cheesecakes. Details: 630-3631, josephsdining.com.