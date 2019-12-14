TV Tonight
Haven’t had your fill of gooey seasonal movies yet? Check out “Holiday Date,” in which a young woman (Brittany Bristow) enlists an actor (Matt Cohen) to pose as her boyfriend when she goes home to visit family for Christmas. One problem: He’s Jewish. 7 p.m., Hallmark
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Passport to Zenato Winery dinner at Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., is always a win-win.Great food, delicious wine and good times. At 6 p.m. Tuesday for $59 (plus tax and tip) you get five courses with wine. The dinner benefits Friends of Monument Valley Park. Call Coaltrain Wine and Spirits, 475-9700.