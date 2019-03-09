BILLIONS
The 2018 blockbuster “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” makes its cable TV premiere. Set on a fictional Central American island, it follows Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) as they try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs before a volcanic eruption destroys everything. 6 p.m., HBO

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

The most underrated TV program has to be “Billions” on Showtime. The series, which begins its fourth season March 17, has a stacked cast and some of the best writing on TV. The program focuses on two of the most powerful men in New York City — billionaire hedge fund owner Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), U.S. attorney general for the Southern District of New York. These titans battle tooth and nail to destroy anything that gets in their way. It’s a show well worth binge watching.

