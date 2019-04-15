TV tonight

The compelling event series "Jesus: His Life" concludes with chapters pegged to Mary Magdalene, who witnessed the Crucifixion, and Peter, one of the 12 Apostles. 6 p.m., History

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

What a great problem to have: too much art. So artist and collector Don Goede is clearing his walls, taking over two galleries at Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., and having a Great Art Collection Purge. He told the MAC, “I have 100 times more art than I could ever hang in a lifetime in the form of originals, prints and sculpture. So I'm letting most of it go.” Art runs $25 to $1,000 and will be 25 percent off through April 19. No more collecting for him for now, probably just working on his own art someday. manitouartcenter.org

