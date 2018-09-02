TV tonight
When “Married to Medicine” returns for its sixth season, Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone have patched things up with their husbands. Apparently, they possess the power to heal relationships as well as their patients. 6 p.m., Bravo
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I spent a halcyon Sunday afternoon recently on the patio at Cucuru Gallery and Cafe in Old Colorado City. Saxophonist Brad Eastin led a trio of jazz musicians playing classics such as “Route 66” and “The Girl From Ipanema,” while listeners relaxed, drank their sangria and wine, ate shrimp-topped crostini and paninis and soaked up the rays of the setting sun. This, too, could be yours. End the weekend on a high note with the weekly jazz jam from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays.
Contact the writer: 636-0270