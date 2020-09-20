Golden might as well be named for the hue of suds floating around town. You can’t go wrong browsing downtown, following the masses to the Coors factory or slipping into low-key spots such as Golden City Brewery and Mountain Toad. Here’s a tip to wander out behind the tracks — to wander as New Terrain Brewing Co. Hiding in an industrial zone east of town is this open-air hub of beers experimental (fruit-infused sours, seltzers) and classic(IPA, amber, brown, stout). Make this the spot after a day in the hills. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Golden offers no shortage of fine breweries, including this hidden gem
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
