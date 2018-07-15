TV TONIGHT
“The History of Comedy” returns to examine what makes us laugh and how comedy has affected the social and political landscape over history. Part 1 of the six-part docu-series — “Carnal Knowledge” — spotlights sexual humor. 8 p.m., CNN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Something fun and a bit wild and crazy for nonprofits and groups looking for interesting fundraisers. How about some WhirlyBall? Compete against each other in WhirlyBall on Karma Monday nights, 5-9 p.m. All game proceeds go to the organizations. A crazy time for your cause. And, say the WhirlyBall gurus, it’s perfect for team building. Call 822-1595 for details and to reserve your spot. Location is 3971 Palmer Park Blvd.