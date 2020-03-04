Beer (copy)

FH Beerworks is closing its downtown location. Red Swing Brewhouse, a new brewery, will move into the space at 521 S. Tejon St. 

 Courtesy Photo

FH Beerworks, a go-to downtown spot for craft beer, is closing later this month. The brewery’s last day at 521 S. Tejon St. will be March 28 (after throwing a farewell party, of course). Red Swing Brewhouse, a new name in town, will take over the cozy space. Thankfully, FH beers will keep flowing at its location off North Powers Boulevard. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

