FH Beerworks, a go-to downtown spot for craft beer, is closing later this month. The brewery’s last day at 521 S. Tejon St. will be March 28 (after throwing a farewell party, of course). Red Swing Brewhouse, a new name in town, will take over the cozy space. Thankfully, FH beers will keep flowing at its location off North Powers Boulevard. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Go to this downtown Colorado Springs brewery before it closes
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
