As the No. 1 fan of Emily St. John Mandel's 2015 book "Station Eleven," I was anxious to spin through her latest, "The Glass Hotel," released in March. It didn't disappoint. A Ponzi scheme is eventually revealed, which tarnishes all of the novel's characters and their interweaving story lines, including Vincent, a nomadic woman who goes from riches to rags, and her pseudo husband, Jonathan, who bilks millions of dollars from his investors. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: 'Glass Hotel' solid summer reading material
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
