TV Tonight
Rowan Atkinson plays the title character in the crime drama “Maigret.” Set in 1950s Paris and based on the novels of Georges Simenon, the show follows stoic police detective Jules Maigret as he takes on hard-to-crack cases. 5 p.m., Ovation
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Having recently had to purchase a new laptop, I am very aware of how boring the outside of a computer is. However, there is a solution. Redbubble offers many adorable, individually printed stickers from independent artists. The designs are each unique, but all come with the same quality. I am a fan of my stickers of a penguin in a sweater, a Hemingway quote and a seal who gives his approval. Check them out at redbubble.com.