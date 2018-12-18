TV tonight
After weeks of blind auditions, battle rounds and brutal “knockouts,” season 15 of “The Voice” comes to a close. Coaches Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have groomed their wannabe pop stars for this moment, but who will walk away with the $100,000 record deal? 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s easy to judge those darn kids always on their phones. But maybe that’s the wrong thing to do. Maybe now, in this world of Snapchatting, Instagramming, Facebooking, Twittering and YouTubing, growing up is harder than ever, and maybe we should recognize that. That’s understood after watching “Eighth Grade,” Bo Burnham’s poignant drama-comedy that follows a girl’s tumultuous year before high school. Find it on Redbox or rent from Amazon.