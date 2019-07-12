Vallejo's Ramsey Column 2
Caption +

Vallejo’s Restaurant is tucked into a corner on Corona Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

TV tonight

Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie and Marcia Gay Harden star in “Point Blank.” The gritty action film follows an emergency room nurse, who in an effort to rescue his abducted wife, unwillingly partners with a badly injured murder suspect. They run up against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops. Netflix

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Listen up: Lydia Vallejo Martinez plans to temporarily close Vallejo’s Restaurant, 111 S. Corona St., on Monday for back surgery. Depending on her recovery, she plans to reopen Aug. 20. Be sure to get by for your Vallejo’s Mexican food fix and to wish Lydia a speedy recovery. Friday’s special is always chili rellenos — ‘nuf said. Details: 635-0980, tinyurl.com/y5klvgfd.

Tags

Load comments