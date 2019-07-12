TV tonight
Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie and Marcia Gay Harden star in “Point Blank.” The gritty action film follows an emergency room nurse, who in an effort to rescue his abducted wife, unwillingly partners with a badly injured murder suspect. They run up against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Listen up: Lydia Vallejo Martinez plans to temporarily close Vallejo’s Restaurant, 111 S. Corona St., on Monday for back surgery. Depending on her recovery, she plans to reopen Aug. 20. Be sure to get by for your Vallejo’s Mexican food fix and to wish Lydia a speedy recovery. Friday’s special is always chili rellenos — ‘nuf said. Details: 635-0980, tinyurl.com/y5klvgfd.