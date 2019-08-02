TV tonight
The latest “American Masters” documentary is a profile of author Ursula K. Le Guin. Her groundbreaking work transformed American literature by bringing science fiction into the mainstream. The film includes interviews with several writers she inspired. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“Meet your new favorite drinking buddy,” reads the first page of a pocket-sized book carried by Colorado Springs’ beer and cocktail lovers. It’s simply known as The Passport, your $20 ticket to instant savings. The book includes 50-plus buy-one-get-one deals at breweries, distilleries, bars, eateries and coffee roasters — establishments ready to stamp a page and pour you another. But don’t wait too long: The offers last through September. Ask for The Passport at participating businesses or buy at thepassportprogram.com.