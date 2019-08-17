TV Tonight
“Gates of Paradise” is the latest in the summer film series based on the tales of V.C. Andrews. The story finds the crippled Annie (Lizzie Boys) in deep despair and forced into submission by nurse Broadfield (Daphne Zuniga). When Annie discovers a cottage hidden in the woods, the mystery of her past deepens. 9 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Hunkering for your fill of seafood? Check out Clam Jam XI at the Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday. For $65 you get nine regional seafood dishes with all the fix’ins, nonalcoholic drinks and dessert. Details: 598-8667, margarita atpinecreek.com.