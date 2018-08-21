Comic Con
Caption +

The inaugural Colorado Springs Comic Con was held at the Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center on Sunday, August 28, 2016. Photo by Ryan Jones, The Gazette.

 Ryan Jones
Show MoreShow Less

If you’re a cool nerd like myself, you’re probably looking forward to Colorado Springs Comic Con. The annual event, which takes places Friday through Sunday at the Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, is now in its third year and is always a good time. It’s a potpourri of artists, cosplayers, vendors and of course, celebrity guests. Actors from “The Walking Dead,” “Revenge of the Nerds” and several other popular franchises will be there. I’m most interested in hanging out with Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) and Carl Weathers (“Rocky”). It should be a fun weekend.

Tags

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments