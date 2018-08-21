If you’re a cool nerd like myself, you’re probably looking forward to Colorado Springs Comic Con. The annual event, which takes places Friday through Sunday at the Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, is now in its third year and is always a good time. It’s a potpourri of artists, cosplayers, vendors and of course, celebrity guests. Actors from “The Walking Dead,” “Revenge of the Nerds” and several other popular franchises will be there. I’m most interested in hanging out with Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) and Carl Weathers (“Rocky”). It should be a fun weekend.
Pikes Pick: Get your nerd on at Colorado Springs Comic Con
- By: Terry Terrones
- Updated
- Comments
Terry Terrones
Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
Get email notifications on Terry Terrones daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Terry Terrones posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
House ablaze in northwest Colorado Springs
-
Wounded Colorado Springs police officer improves, moves out of intensive care
-
District attorney won't file charges in fatal shooting of Deputy Micah Flick, suspect Manuel Zetina
-
Coronado case: Death-penalty bid poised to add years of delays, defense says
-
The moose population has swelled in this Colorado national park. Here's why it's a problem