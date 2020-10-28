Got plans on Wednesdays? Head to Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs for laughs and drinks and some seriously cozy and cool surroundings. Lulu’s has recently opened an upstairs bar where comedy nights and more events are on the lineup. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Get your laugh on at comedy night at Lulu's
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
KKTV turns to familiar face to fill anchor position
-
New Colorado Springs restaurant provides unique culinary adventure
-
2020 Halloween events and fall festivals in and around the Colorado Springs area
-
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs eatery offers flavorful journey
-
Get your seafood fix with these specials at Colorado Springs restaurant