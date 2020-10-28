lulu's
Buy Now

A mirror reflects customers as they come and go on the stairs at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock). John Moreland will be at Lulu’s in May.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Got plans on Wednesdays? Head to Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs for laughs and drinks and some seriously cozy and cool surroundings. Lulu’s has recently opened an upstairs bar where comedy nights and more events are on the lineup. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Load comments