TV tonight
Jon Stamos is our host for “WE Day,” a special that celebrates people working to create positive change in their communities. Appearing on the program are Jennifer Aniston, Dierks Bentley, the Chainsmokers, Will Ferrell, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez and others. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Summer is a great time for new television shows and movies but a horrible time for new video games. Summer is the gaming industry’s dry season. While nothing exciting and new has come out this summer, you can quench your gaming thirst with three recently released HD remasters. “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane” Trilogy,” “Far Cry 3 Classic Edition” and “Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered” are all available at reasonable prices. They’re great games to play, whether you haven’t played them in years or never experienced them.