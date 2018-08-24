Artist applications are being accepted for individuals or teams of up to four for Imagination Celebration’s Chalk It Up competition as part of the What IF … Festival downtown Sept. 8. You’ll have two days to complete a 7-by-6½-foot sidewalk masterpiece in and around Pikes Peak Center, Pioneers Museum, Plaza of the Rockies, the Sun Building and Colorado Springs Utilities, starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 8, rain or shine. The best street paintings will be awarded $1,000 in prizes. The theme is “What IF …?” or an image that represents “Friendship, Respect, Excellence.” To register, send $15 by Saturday or $25 later to this link and indicate it is for Chalk It Up: imaginationcelebration.org/donate/. Includes one set of 24 pastels; contestants can bring more.