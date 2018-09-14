TV tonight
“Saturday Night Live” alums Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen reunite in the offbeat new dramedy “Forever.” They play a suburban wife and husband who live a comfortable but rather stale life. When they try to shake things up with an adventurous ski trip, everything changes. Amazon Prime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Find animal-free groceries, candy, baked goods, skin and health care goods, books and jewelry at the Colorado Springs Vegan Pop-up Market at the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. You can buy lunch (and dessert) from vendors inside or food trucks outside. Coffee bar and a wine, beer and cocktail bar will be open, too.