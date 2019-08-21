TV Tonight
The British comedy “This Way Up” follows a whip-smart, English-as-a-foreign-language teacher (Aisling Bea) who is trying to pull her life back together after a “teeny little” nervous breakdown. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan and Tobias Menzies. Hulu
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
How does your garden grow? If it’s anything like mine this summer, weirdly. Some stuff grew. Other stuff turned alien-like. I’m going with possible soil issues, and not my mad gardening skills. You can pick up a soil test kit from Colorado State University Extension Office. Take it home, dig up some dirt and mail it to the Fort Collins campus, where a lab will do an analysis. Kits are free, though if you pick up more than three, it’s $5 per kit, and the soil test is $35. The office is at 17 N. Spruce St., and open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 520-7690, elpaso.extension.colostate.edu/soil-test-kits.