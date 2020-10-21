Beignets

Mark Anthony's Pretzels offers a pack of pretzel beignets for $5.

 Contributed photo

Mark Anthony’s Pretzels is doing more than regular pretzels these days. The small, pick-up only shop has sweet creations like pretzels stuffed with chocolate chips and cinnamon rolls. Plus, pretzel beignets. They’re covered with powdered sugar and come with a chocolate mocha dipping sauce. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

