Mark Anthony’s Pretzels is doing more than regular pretzels these days. The small, pick-up only shop has sweet creations like pretzels stuffed with chocolate chips and cinnamon rolls. Plus, pretzel beignets. They’re covered with powdered sugar and come with a chocolate mocha dipping sauce. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Get sweet pretzel beignets at Colorado Springs shop
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
