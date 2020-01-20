TV Tonight
On the new competition series “Spy Games,” 10 contestants live together and are each tasked with gathering intel on their fellow players while facing various challenges. Real-life intelligence experts assess their performances 9 p.m., Bravo
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
There's a free Health Goals Workshop at Ola Juice Bar, 27 E. Kiowa St., 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 22. Instructed by Emma Buth, who earned her bachelor of science in human nutrition, food science and fitness from Colorado State University. She is also a certified yoga instructor at Core Power Yoga and an Ola Juice Bar manager. All participants will be given 15% off their purchase at Ola, and one lucky participant will win a free three-day cleanse. Limited seating. Registration required. Details: 633-3111, olajuicebar.com.