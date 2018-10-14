The chill in the air has me thinking about ski season. Get pumped for making some turns with a free ski film, “All In,” by Crested Butte-based Matchstick productions at 7 p.m. Monday at Ivywild School Gym. What I like about this film is that it’s a “ski film that just happens to feature as many women as men,” say the producers. It features spectacular ski segments filmed in 2018 in British Columbia, Alaska, Utah, Washington, Japan and South America. Also, Monarch Mountain resort folks will be on hand, giving away prizes. Watch the trailer: https://goo.gl/8iLi2G.
Pikes Pick: Get ready for ski season with local film
